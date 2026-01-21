The Rip Dominates Netflix’s Week 1, Poised for All-Time Records

Netflix’s 2026 movie slate has kicked off with a major hit, as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s thriller The Rip debuts at number one in the weekly global charts. In its first week, the film garnered 41.6 million views and a total of 78.3 million hours watched. This impressive performance has positioned The Rip as a strong contender for Netflix’s all-time most-watched list, a ranking that includes some of the streaming platform’s biggest hits.

Strong Opening and Positive Reception

In its debut week, The Rip quickly overtook other top-performing films, including People We Meet on Vacation, which slipped to the number two spot. The film’s success was described by Netflix as “the biggest film opening since Happy Gilmore 2.” Critics have given the film a warm reception, with The Rip earning Netflix’s second Certified Fresh rating of 2026 on Rotten Tomatoes, following People We Meet on Vacation.

While it’s early days, the film is tracking ahead of other major titles like The Old Guard 2, but still behind Extraction 2 and Carry-On in terms of initial viewership. However, its momentum and strong reviews suggest that it will continue to perform well, especially as it has resonated with audiences worldwide.

A New Pay Model for Cast and Crew

In an interesting development, The Rip marks one of the first major projects to experiment with Netflix’s new payout system for its cast and crew. While the details of the model have yet to be fully disclosed, the structure appears to focus on performance-based bonuses. The film’s early success is seen as encouraging, with the potential for significant payouts depending on how well the movie performs over the next 90 days on the platform. Ben Affleck, in an interview, emphasized the desire for fairness and transparency in the entertainment industry, aligning this approach with similar initiatives like the WGA Bonus from 2023.

Looking ahead, Affleck and his company, Artists Equity, are already eyeing their next major project. Animals, another action thriller directed by and starring Affleck, is set for release later in 2026. The ongoing success of The Rip has set a high bar for what could follow, but for now, all eyes are on the movie’s continued climb in Netflix’s rankings.

Did you watch The Rip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.