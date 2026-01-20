‘The Rip’ Breaks Streaming Records with 41.6M Views in First Three Days

Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Rip, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has achieved an impressive milestone, amassing 41.6 million views in its opening three days on the platform. The film’s rapid success not only marks a personal achievement for the streaming giant but also secures its position as the ninth biggest debut in Netflix history.

With a production budget of $100 million, The Rip continues Netflix’s streak of successful launches, positioning itself as the streaming service’s most powerful film debut since the release of Happy Gilmore 2 in July 2025, which garnered 46.7 million views. The movie’s strong opening pushed it to the top spot for Netflix content between January 12 and 19, 2026.

Plot and Reception

The Rip follows a group of Miami police officers who, after discovering millions in cash hidden inside an abandoned stash house, face a breakdown in trust. As news of the haul spreads, tension escalates, and loyalty among the officers begins to disintegrate. Despite its gripping premise, the film has drawn mixed reviews. While it starts strong, with moments of suspense and intrigue, some critics argue that the action sequences falter in the final act, becoming overly glossy and formulaic, a hallmark of Netflix’s recent trend in big-budget action films.

Directed by Joe Carnahan, who is no stranger to hits and misses, The Rip follows a string of less successful projects for the director, including Shadow Force, a 2025 action film that grossed just $4.5 million worldwide despite a $50 million production budget. Carnahan, known for his earlier work on films like Narc (2002) and The Grey (2011), has continued to focus on high-octane genre pieces, and The Rip seems to fit that mold, with fast-paced action sequences and a crime drama backbone.

Netflix’s Biggest Film Launches

The success of The Rip is part of a larger trend of major Netflix movie debuts. To date, the streaming service’s biggest releases include:

Red Notice – 75.6 million views

– 75.6 million views Back in Action – 46.8 million views

– 46.8 million views Happy Gilmore 2 – 46.7 million views

– 46.7 million views Don’t Look Up – 46.6 million views

– 46.6 million views The Mother – 42.9 million views

– 42.9 million views Extraction 2 – 42.8 million views

– 42.8 million views Carry-On – 42 million views

– 42 million views Leave the World Behind – 41.7 million views

– 41.7 million views The Rip – 41.6 million views

Despite its uneven reception, Carnahan’s latest directorial effort cements its place in Netflix’s pantheon of successful film launches, further solidifying the company’s dominance in the global streaming landscape.