The Rip: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star in Intense New Netflix Thriller

High Stakes, Moral Ambiguity Drive Gritty Action Film

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up in the latest high-octane thriller, *The Rip*, which debuted on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Directed by Joe Carnahan, known for his edgy storytelling, the film plunges audiences into the intense world of Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) as they face escalating dangers during a high-stakes mission.

The plot centers on a TNT unit tasked with securing $20 million in cartel money found in a run-down house. Tensions rise as the team is forced to count the money while dangerous forces close in. As the hours tick by, their moral compasses become increasingly blurred. Matt Damon stars as Lieutenant Dane Dumars, a newly promoted officer dealing with personal grief and the weight of his role. He explains the team’s dilemma: “They know it’s almost certainly cartel money, and they’re on the clock. They can’t just leave, they have to defend their position.”

The film wastes no time setting the stage for chaos. The team is reeling from the mysterious death of their beloved captain, Jackie (played by Lisa Vidal), and now must trust no one—perhaps not even each other. As the night unfolds, suspicion brews and loyalties are tested, creating a toxic atmosphere within the squad. Carnahan notes, “They have to count the money not knowing necessarily who to trust, including one another.”

Ben Affleck plays Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, Dumars’ right-hand man, whose veteran experience is crucial to the team’s survival. However, their long-standing partnership is strained by Dumars’ sudden promotion. “We’ve been peers for our entire careers, and now he’s the boss,” Affleck explains. “It’s a tough adjustment, and that tension adds another layer to the film.”

Supporting Cast Adds Depth to the Drama

Alongside Damon and Affleck, *The Rip* boasts a strong ensemble cast. Steven Yeun plays Ro, a disillusioned officer caught between the two leads, while Teyana Taylor portrays Baptiste, who brings an edgy coolness to the mix. “Everybody in this movie wants a better life, but we all cope with our struggles differently,” Taylor says of her character. Catalina Sandino Moreno adds unpredictability as Salazar, a TNT officer whose adrenaline-fueled approach drives her to take risky actions.

Sasha Calle plays Desi, the caretaker of the house where the money is discovered. Calle describes Desi as “a young woman just trying to survive after losing her grandmother and fighting for control of the house.” As the night progresses, Desi’s loyalty becomes increasingly suspect, heightening the film’s tension.

Other key players include Kyle Chandler as DEA agent Matty Nix, warning the team of mounting internal and external threats, and Scott Adkins, who takes on a rare non-martial arts role as Del Byrne, J.D.’s brother and a federal agent investigating local corruption. “It’s great that Scott Adkins is in this thing and doesn’t do any martial arts,” one reviewer remarked, joking about the missed opportunity for a high-impact fight scene.

Produced by Artists Equity, the company co-founded by Damon and Affleck, *The Rip* is a nod to the mid-budget, adult-oriented thrillers that once dominated theaters. Critics have praised the film as a gripping heist thriller, noting that it could have easily found success on the big screen. Unfortunately, its Netflix release, particularly in January, has led some to lament the fate of such films in the crowded streaming landscape. “In a perfect world, *The Rip* would have had a theatrical release—especially in a stronger month like March or May,” one reviewer said.

Despite its streaming-only release, *The Rip* showcases the timeless appeal of character-driven action films. The movie delves deep into themes of greed, disillusionment, and betrayal, highlighting not just external threats from cartel hitmen, but internal struggles within the team itself. As the team fights off danger, the growing pile of cash becomes a metaphor for the moral decay eating away at their bonds.

Action enthusiasts will appreciate the film’s fast-paced sequences, including car chases and intense hand-to-hand combat. However, it’s the psychological tension that truly sets *The Rip* apart. As alliances fray and paranoia sets in, each character is forced to confront their own demons, with one of their own possibly plotting a betrayal.

For Damon and Affleck, *The Rip* is another opportunity to display their enduring on-screen chemistry. Both actors bring a weight of experience to their roles, infusing the film with emotional depth and a sense of world-weariness. Their performances are among the highlights of this gripping, suspense-filled thriller.

While the film’s streaming release may not have garnered the theatrical buzz it deserved, *The Rip* stands out as a smart, gritty action film that will certainly keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With strong writing, a powerhouse cast, and relentless suspense, it’s a must-watch for fans of high-stakes thrillers.