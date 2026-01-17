The Rip: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite in Tense Cop Thriller

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back on screen together in the gritty Netflix thriller The Rip, released on January 15, 2026. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film brings the duo back in action as Miami police officers entangled in a web of trust, temptation, and murder. Known for their compelling on-screen chemistry, Affleck and Damon deliver performances that heighten the moral complexity of this tense crime drama.

A Twisted Tale of Crime and Loyalty

The Rip begins with the shocking murder of police captain Jackie Velez (Lina Esco), which sets the stage for a power struggle within the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT). Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) takes charge of the team, with Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Affleck) as his right-hand man. While Dumars remains methodical and measured, Byrne is impulsive and increasingly suspicious, creating a dynamic that drives the story forward.

The plot intensifies when the team uncovers $20 million in a suburban drug stash house, but with great fortune comes increasing suspicion. As tension mounts, the squad faces an ominous anonymous warning to leave the scene or face deadly consequences. With the stakes rising, questions of loyalty and betrayal arise, leaving viewers guessing who they can truly trust.

Filmed primarily in Los Angeles and New Jersey, The Rip uses its gloomy, rain-soaked visuals to mirror the bleak moral landscape the characters navigate. The film blends a gritty atmosphere with high-stakes suspense as the officers wrestle with both their duty to the law and the temptation to keep the life-changing fortune they’ve found.

Critical Reception and Behind-the-Scenes

While the movie has received praise for its tense atmosphere and the star power of Affleck and Damon, some critics argue that the film’s familiar plot and heavy tone make it feel like an extended pilot for a crime series. However, The Rip still captures the audience’s attention through its well-crafted twists and strong performances, especially from the leads. Supporting roles by Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, and others add depth to the narrative, providing glimpses into the complex lives of law enforcement officers under extreme pressure.

Produced by the duo’s Artists Equity company, The Rip is more than just a police thriller; it explores themes of moral ambiguity, the cost of betrayal, and the fine line between right and wrong. With a runtime of two hours and thirteen minutes, it offers a slow-burn suspense that builds to explosive confrontations. For those seeking a dark, thought-provoking thriller, this film is a compelling addition to the genre.