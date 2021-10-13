The return of Wendy Williams’ talk show has been postponed due to “serious health complications.”

Due to her persistent health concerns, Wendy Williams will not be hosting the Season 13 premiere of her eponymous talk program next week.

“The Wendy Williams Show” reported on Instagram Tuesday that the 57-year-old talk show presenter “is making improvement but is having major problems as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid issue.”

Williams is “under medical monitoring and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” according to the show.

“The Wendy Williams Show” will air its Season 13 premiere next Monday, but Williams will be replaced for the time being by guest presenters and panels who will be named “shortly,” according to the show.

“Wendy has been a cherished and dependable member of the Debmar-Mercury family for the past 12 years. The statement went on to say, “We want her health to be her main concern.” “She’ll be back in her prized purple chair as soon as she’s ready.” We appreciate Wendy’s privacy being respected, as well as all of the well wishes from her fans, station partners, and advertisers.” Fans and friends of Williams quickly swamped the post with messages wishing him a speedy recovery. They also expressed their love and prayers for her.

“Wendy, I adore you!” Take as much time as you need to become healthier!” Milly Almodovar penned the piece.

“Wendy [heart emoji], we adore you.” Devyn Simone said, “Praying for you and sending love.”

“This is how you demonstrate your commitment to your craft!” I’m sending all of Wendy’s healing wishes and love to her and her family!” AJ Gibson penned the piece.

The new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was supposed to premiere on Sept. 18. Williams, on the other hand, tested positive for COVID-19, and the case was rescheduled for Oct. 4. “Wendy is doing well and on the mend.” “[Executives] informed workers that the show will resume on Oct. 4, and Wendy is ready to get back to work,” an unnamed insider told Page Six at the time.

However, the company stated in a late September Instagram update that the premiere would be pushed back to Oct. 18 owing to Williams’ health difficulties. “Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue, and she has tested negative,” according to the statement, “but she is still coping with some chronic medical issues.”