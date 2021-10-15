The return of Claudio Ranieri, the absence of a Brazilian duo, and pundit predictions ahead of Watford’s match against Liverpool.

After a two-week layoff due to the international break, Liverpool will return to Premier League play this weekend.

The Reds go to Vicarage Road to face freshly promoted Watford, who have a new manager in Claudio Ranieri.

Jurgen Klopp will be missing many players for the trip to Hertfordshire, including Alisson Becker and Fabinho, who are both unavailable due to their involvement with Brazil.

Due to injuries to Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Harvey Elliott, Klopp will have to rearrange the pack this week.

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-0 win for Liverpool against Watford on Saturday.

Lawrenson made his forecast before it was established that Alisson and Dabinho would not be playing.

Claudio Ranieri, welcome return to the Premier League,” Lawrenson wrote for the BBC.

“The former Leicester manager took a few days to get used to life at Watford, but this is a significant game to start with.”

“Liverpool are concerned about whether Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho will return from international duty in South America in time to play at Vicarage Road, and if so, in what condition.”

“If Alisson is back in the nation, I’d play him – he might be tired from his travels, but his stamina as a goalkeeper won’t be an issue.”

“Anyway, the main focus of this game will be on whether Liverpool can break down Watford.” Rather than focusing on how to start with a win, I believe Ranieri will want to make them extremely difficult to beat.

“Ranieri has pledged to take the Watford players out to dinner if they keep a clean sheet, rather than just buying them a pizza as he previously stated he would do with Leicester, but I believe he will be able to keep his cash in his pocket at the weekend.”

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League table, and Football Web Pages predicts that they will finish there.

They anticipate that Liverpool will finish the season with 89 points, 10 points behind the leaders. “The summary has come to an end.”