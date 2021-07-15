The reopening of a large Merseyside department store has been confirmed.

Next month, a popular department store will reopen, bringing a vacant high-street property back into use.

Beales, which was located on Lord Street in Southport, closed its doors in March 2020 after administrators were unable to find a buyer.

The front of Wayfarers Arcade location stayed open for eight weeks while a shutting down sale was held.

However, signage on the store’s window last week read, “Beales Department Store – Your New Store Is Coming Soon.”

The ECHO can now tell that the shop will open in August, and that it will look very different.

Last year, a new company, New Start 2020, purchased the Beales brand and employed Tony Brown, the former CEO.

“This is a new concept for Beales, one that we launched in our stores in Poole and Peterborough, where it has proven to be very successful,” he told the ECHO.

“Concessions will make up roughly 90% of the new shop, and we have some intriguing brands coming in.

“We had a long line of brands that wanted to come to Southport, which is fantastic.

“We have the most of them signed up, but we need a furniture concession to join us.

“We’ll attempt to provide a unique shopping experience for customers while also catering to a variety of age groups.

“Forever New, a well-known Australian brand, will be one of our new concessions, which is quite exciting for us.

“We will feature Southport’s largest footwear retailer, as well as a new chiropody shop and treatment facilities with cutting-edge technology.

“Southport-based In Time watch repairs will have a presence here as well.”

Southport is likely to gain roughly 40 additional employment as a result of the new business.

Mr. Brown went on to say, “We’re also supporting the government’s Kick Start Scheme, so we can give young people the chance to gain experience and learn everything there is to know about retail.”

“Once we open, we want to see many new shops in Wayfarers Arcade.

