The release date for the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has been set; filming will begin in 2022.

The release date for the tenth — and penultimate — installment of “Fast and Furious” has been revealed by Universal Pictures.

According to Deadline, Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast of “Fast and Furious” will return for the ninth installment on April 7, 2023.

The release date for “Fast 10” has been slated for Easter weekend, which is about the same time that “F7” — the franchise’s highest-earning entry — was released in 2015, making $147.1 million in the United States. The picture grossed a total of $353 million in the United States and $1.5 billion worldwide.

The premiere of “Fast & Furious 10” was originally set for April 2nd of this year. However, “F9” took up the slot, which was later pushed back to June 25 because to the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Variety.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel previously stated that filming on the Justin Lin-directed picture will begin in January 2022. When asked if “Fast 10” and “Fast 11” will be shot back-to-back to wind up the franchise, the “Bloodshot” star delivered a cryptic reaction.

On EW’s “BINGE: The Fast Saga,” Diesel quipped, “Just wait until 10.” “Let’s just say, now that you’re aware that the studio has stated that we won’t be able to cover all of the territory that has to be covered in one film, you can only imagine what’s to come.”

There have been no updates on the plot lines or cast for the next installment. Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Sung Kang, and Jason Statham, according to EW, will all return for “Fast 10.”

The mid-credits scene in “F9” had built up a confrontation between Statham’s Deckard Shaw and Kang’s Han. The latter has previously intimated that his comeback had something to do with “Gisele,” Gal Gadot’s apparently deceased character.

Kang told EW, “All roads lead to Gisele.”

Meanwhile, John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, Diesel’s character’s brother in “F9,” is unsure about his character’s future in the film. However, because to his feud with Diesel, Dwayne Johnson has stated that he would not be returning for the last two films.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the remainder of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.”