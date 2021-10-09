The reason for the cones in front of his property is explained by the man.

A Wirral man has spoken out in defense of his practice of placing cones in front of his house to prevent people from parking.

“There’s more than one side to a story,” one New Brighton homeowner stated, adding that when he goes shopping, he puts out cones so that elderly relatives don’t have to walk because people “park for days” on his street.

After we reported on the frustrations of Wallasey homeowner Cameron Disley, who said he was fed up with “cheeky” residents erecting “illegal” cones to prevent other people from parking outside their homes, the guy contacted The Washington Newsday.

Cameron told The Washington Newsday yesterday that “you don’t buy the road when you buy a house,” and that he makes a point of moving and parking in areas that have been marked with cones.

People are not authorized to use parking cones or wheelie bins to reserve a parking place outside their house, according to the Highway Code.

Unless your street is restricted by resident parking permits, anyone can park on it as long as they follow the rules and don’t cause any impediments.

The topic divided Washington Newsday readers, with many believing it was “cheeky” and suggesting they would move the cones themselves, while others sympathized with the homeowners’ situation.

“People just come around here and park their cars overnight and over the weekend,” said a New Brighton resident who did not want to be identified.

“There aren’t many areas that aren’t yellow lines or residents’ parking, and there’s already insufficient parking for the inhabitants.”

“If I’m going shopping with my elderly relatives, I’ll set up cones.”

He claims, however, that he never gets into a fight with those who relocate them.

“What I’m saying is, if people come down and are permitted to park here as they are, and they move the cones, that’s great,” the man added.

“I personally would never threaten or intimidate anyone,” the man claimed in response to reports that some people were delivering “intimidating stares” after the cones were relocated.

