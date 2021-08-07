The reality of Naby Keita’s deal poses a challenge for Alberto Aquilani, who failed at Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez was charged in the summer of 2009 with devising a brilliant plan to destabilize Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Only weeks before, Ferguson’s star-studded squad, which included Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Carlos Tevez, had beaten the Reds to the title.

Liverpool had produced the club’s highest point total in a 38-game Premier League season (86), but an excessive number of draws over the nine-month slog ensured the Reds would enter their 20th season chasing an elusive Premier League title, falling four points short of United in the final weekend in May.

Xabi Alonso, Liverpool’s midfield maestro, would be replaced by Alberto Aquilani of Roma, a fresh-faced Italian, who would fill the vacuum left by the outgoing Spaniard.

The truth behind Liverpool’s transfer ‘chance’ with Lionel Messi and Thiago

For many, the summer of 2009 felt like the beginning of the end, as Benitez’s summer signings failed to build on the Reds’ improvement from the previous season, with the Reds finishing eighth in the spring of 2010.

But, twelve years after standing outside Melwood after signing on the dotted line, Aquilani’s Anfield career serves as a timely transfer reminder that may be revisited this season to investigate the situation of Naby Keita.

There appear to be many similarities between the Liverpool midfielders of the past and present, both of whom were brought to the club for large transfer amounts.

Although £20 million may appear to be the typical fee for a player in today’s world, it’s worth noting that £56 million would have been enough to secure the signature of Ballon D’Or winner Kaka in his heyday.

Both midfielders were also given history-weighted shirt numbers upon their arrival, with Keita inheriting Steven Gerrard’s No.8 and the Italian inheriting the No.4 that became vacant following Sami Hyypia’s decision to retire after a ten-year stint at Anfield.

Aquilani was unable to play at Anfield due to factors beyond his control, namely the timing of the injuries he sustained, summarized by his. “The summary has come to an end.”