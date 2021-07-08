The reality about Liverpool and West Ham should make Jordan Henderson’s decision for England simple.

On Wednesday night, England made history by reaching their first major final in 55 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side came back from a goal down to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time, with Harry Kane converting the rebound of his own missed penalty.

As the first frenzy that swept the country dissipates, attention will rapidly shift to the final, where England will face a tough and robust Italian side at Wembley.

One of the many questions leading up to that game will be over team selection, and many Liverpool fans will be watching to see if Jordan Henderson gets his first start of the tournament.

The Liverpool captain arrived at the tournament with a lack of match fitness, which was undoubtedly a factor in his absence from the starting lineup during the group stage matches.

However, a close partnership between Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips has proven impossible to break since then.

The two players have shown to be solid and dependable in the heart of the England midfield, albeit they appeared off the pace, twitchy, and careless in possession on too many occasions on Wednesday, maybe weighed down by the significance of the occasion.

This was especially true for Rice, who was replaced by Henderson at the start of extra time, and the Liverpool midfielder made an immediate impact.

The fact that England was on top meant that his cameo would be more about what he could bring with the ball than about his ability to provide protection without it.

Sharp passing, generating angles, exploiting space, and dangerous overlapping runs from deep were all aspects of his play on the Wembley surface during his brief but critical 30-minute stint.

While his performance was outstanding on its own, it was unlikely that it would be enough to earn him a starting spot in Sunday’s major game.

When you include other aspects like his experience in huge championships at club level, his leadership characteristics, and even his suitability to face Sunday’s opponents, there’s a lot better argument for him to do so.

