The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion is hosted by Nicki Minaj.

Andy Cohen’s hosting responsibilities on the “Real Housewives of Potomac” have been taken over by Nicki Minaj.

On Thursday, the rapper visited the set of the show to host the reunion special, proving that she was ready to trade her rap skills for a chance to show off her hosting abilities when she quipped in July that she was ready to trade her rap skills for a chance to show off her hosting abilities.

Minaj uploaded a slideshow of photographs of herself and Cohen to commemorate the occasion, showcasing her in a black gown with black stilettos and pearl accessories. “GUESS WHO BTCHS?” she wrote in the message, before tagging Cohen and adding “#Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV #Moment4Life.”

“It’s the reunion I could never get away with!” Cohen captioned a photo of himself with Minaj. Tonight, @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP by doing her own thing at the end of ours! #AndyConda.” In July, Minaj teased her involvement in the reunion special by posting a trailer for the program that included a “Potomac”-themed version of her song “Moment for Life.” “I’ll be hosting the reunion,” she said. “Let me know what y’all want me to ask Chile.”

Cohen would “gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” Minaj’s publicist, Joe, told Minaj after her joke. At the time, Joe tweeted a screenshot of his communication with the rapper, notifying her that taping will begin in October.

“I would love to figure out a way to fit her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and what she wants to ask the women,” Cohen previously told ET. It has the potential to be a great new segment. I’m fully open to figuring out how to incorporate her into what we’re doing.” In August, reality star Candiace Dillard Bassett claimed she’d like Minaj to perform eight verses on a remix of her song “Drive Back” in exchange for answering her questions regarding “Real Housewives of Potomac.”