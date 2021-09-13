The reaction to Lil Nas X’s VMAs outfit has been mixed, but the interviewer says, “Let’s Move On.”

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Lil Nas X was mocked by red carpet interviewer Jamila Mustafa for wearing a lavender half suit (top) and half dress (bottom).

On Sunday, a Twitter user published the eight-second chat footage. “I believe I look decent, do I look good?” the 22-year-old rapper asked the interviewer in the video. “I’m not saying I don’t like the clothing, but let’s move on!” Mustafa said quickly.

Fans expressed their varied feelings in the comments section.

“I’ve never seen an interviewer like….give their honest opinion…” remarked one fan, praising the interviewer for offering her candid thoughts.

Another user posted a video of themselves laughing and stated that the rapper will remember this feedback for the rest of his life. “He said, ‘Don’t I look good?’ chiiiiile, nonetheless…, she said. This is the deadliest type of shade, and I’m sure he’ll remember that for the rest of his life,” The video was captioned by the user.

A user compared the rapper’s appearance to that of Rick James, the late singer.

Nas X isn’t the only one who dresses in a half-suit, half-dress, according to one of the users. A user said, “Billy Porter understands how to do the dress suit the right way.”

Some fans, though, attempted to defend the “Industry Baby” singer.

“Big credit to Lil Nas X for pushing through that god horrible interview,” one fan remarked, while another said, “Lil Nas X is sooo sweet since we woulda been bickering for the whole of the interview.”

Five awards were given to Nas X, including “Video of the Year,” “Best Direction,” and “Video for Good.” During the event, the rapper also performed “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” with Jack Harlow.

The rapper made headlines earlier this month when he used a phony baby bump photo to advertise his upcoming music album, “Montero,” and it didn’t go over well with the internet.

On the work front, the rapper is due to release his new album on September 17th.