The rapist ignored the victim’s cries for her to’shut up.’

During a series of sex attacks, a rapist instructed his victim to “shut up” when she pleaded with him to stop.

Matthew Jones assaulted and raped a woman who has yet to be identified, including a belt-whipping event.

The 34-year-old caused considerable psychological harm to his victim, who claims she “still has many days she wishes she was dead.”

Jones, of Dorset Road, Tuebrook, denied any wrongdoing and claimed the woman lied to a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

However, jurors found him guilty of four counts of rape and one count of assault inflicting serious bodily harm after seeing images of injuries on her back and thighs.

The rapist, who maintains his innocence, has a history of violence towards another lady, his ex-wife, it was revealed today.

Jones struck his victim, flung things at her, and once removed his belt and attacked her with it, leaving her feeling “humiliated” and with bruises the length of her back, according to Judge Gary Woodhall.

When the woman was sick, the judge claimed he raped her by “putting your fingers on her throat.”

“She was crying and telling me to stop,” he said. You told her to be quiet.”

Judge Woodhall said the victim remembered two or three previous occasions when he overpowered her and assaulted her in a similar manner.

