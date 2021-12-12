The rain will taper off this week in Liverpool, but it will become colder.

Merseyside is expected to see some drier, sunnier intervals after being hammered by severe rain for weeks.

Strong gusts, heavy rains, and flash flooding were brought to the region by Storm Barra, which lasted into the weekend.

While further rain is expected on Sunday and Monday, the remainder of the week appears to be drier, though temperatures are expected to drop.

The Met Office anticipates a maximum high of 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a low of 3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

For the foreseeable future, temperatures are expected to remain cold.

This week’s weather forecast for Liverpool is as follows.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of further drizzling rain in the morning.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Met Office forecast said: “The weather will be mostly cloudy and moderate for the rest of the week. On Monday afternoon, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, rain showers are possible.” On Wednesday, the daily forecast predicts highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C, but this will drop by a few degrees as the week unfolds.

From Thursday (December 16) through Christmas Day, a long-range forecast stated: “Thursday will be a mild, cloudy day with some patchy light rain, primarily in western areas, moving slowly northwards.

“It’s dry in the south and windy in the north.

“Following that, high pressure, which is already present in southern parts, is likely to rise farther north, pushing the wind and rain away from all but the far northwest.

“Any rain that does fall will be light, resulting in a considerably drier second half of December for everyone. Although cloudy at early, the quantity of cloud cover should decrease over time, especially in the south and southeast.

“Temperatures are expected to drop in the run-up to Christmas, especially in the south. As a result, the likelihood of frost and fog increases, with fog clearing slowly in the mornings and possibly staying all day in certain areas.”