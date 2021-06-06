The Queen’s Family No Longer Refers to Her as “Lilibet” – Here’s Why

The nickname “Lilibet” for Queen Elizabeth has recently gotten a lot of attention. This is because Her Majesty’s grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose this unusual name for their daughter in honor of Her Majesty.

However, Queen Elizabeth’s family no longer refers to her as “Lilibet,” and there’s a sad reason for this.

What is the origin of Queen Elizabeth’s nickname “Lilibet”?

Many members of the royal family, including Her Majesty’s parents and Prince Philip, referred to Her Majesty as “Lilibet” on Netflix’s The Crown.

According to Access, Queen Elizabeth’s name came about as a result of her inability to pronounce her own name correctly as a youngster. As a result, she became known as Lilibet among her friends and family.

Queen Elizabeth’s family no longer refers to her as Lilibet.

Queen Elizabeth II had a privileged upbringing, but there was one thing her family refused to provide for her.

Lilibet is so closely associated with Her Majesty’s name that her father, King George VI, was once quoted as stating, “Lilibet is my pride.” Margaret is a joy to me.”

In letters, she even signed off as “Lilibet.” Young Elizabeth, for example, wrote to her grandmother, Queen Mary, in a letter, “Darling Granny.” Thank you so much for the beautiful dollhouse. I adore it, and I’ve already unpacked the dining room and hallway. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

However, it appears that she is no longer referred to as “Lilibet” by the royal family. This is due to the fact that those who perpetrated the crime have all passed away. According to Hello, Prince Philip was the last living person to address her as “Lilibet.” The use of the name came to an end when he died in April 2021.

