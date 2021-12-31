The Queen bestows the New Year’s Honour on Kate Garraway.

After chronicling her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus, Kate Garraway was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

The 54-year-old TV host has been honored for her contributions to broadcasting, journalism, and charity.

Kate is well-known for her work on ITV, where she has hosted shows such as Good Morning Britain and GMTV.

Her hard-hitting documentary Finding Derek received her the written documentary prize at the National Television Awards in September 2021.

Her family’s fight to get her husband home from the hospital after he became gravely ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 was chronicled in the show.

Derek is no longer infected with the virus, but his organs have been permanently damaged, and his recuperation is ongoing.

A sequel, titled Caring For Derek, will follow Garraway as he navigates the hurdles of the social care system following Derek’s return home.

It will premiere in 2022.

Following her interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories earlier this month, Kate just announced a career move.

Kate gave a detailed account of Derek’s condition during the interview.

She mentioned that contracting Covid at the start of 2020 had “devastated” him on Piers Morgan’s final ever Life Stories.

Kate told Susanna Reid on GMB that she will now take over as the host of ITV’s Life Stories.

“Every now and again, he’ll say something incredibly unique,” Susanna explained.

Kate answered with a nod: “Yes, yes,”And aren’t those the little moments you cling to in between?”

Simply fantastic. They’re just fantastic. It’s incredible to have the opportunity to do that.

“My mother, I believe, is still reeling from the cranberry and brie sandwich in the car incident. So there you have it… I was hoping you wouldn’t say that was a revelation.” Susanna laughed, “That wasn’t a revelation to any of us who know you.”

Susanna expressed herself as follows: “Piers’ very last Life Stories, too; he’s moving on to greener pastures now, and we wish him all the best.

“And now you’re the one in charge of Life Stories…”

“I do,” Kate said.