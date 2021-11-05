The Publishing Industry is Being Shaken Up by a Children’s Book Company.

If you ask Kelly Gallagher, vice president of content acquisition at Ingram Content Group, about the Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream (PDIC) children’s book publishing company, she’ll tell you that the company’s marketing strategy is actually more fascinating than the name.

“Whereas most publishers focus on passively selling through Amazon or bookstores, Jason and his team have focused on directly reaching customers through their incredible marketing engine with relevant quality content tailored exclusively for their consumers,” Gallagher added.

Gallagher was referring to PDIC CEO Jason Kutasi, who has directed the company to sell 1.35 million books in 2020 and a projected $30 million in sales by the end of 2021. The company isn’t slowing down either, with sales on target to hit $40 million by 2022.

“I don’t think of us as disruptors, but rather as publishers who don’t follow the old industry rules,” Kutasi remarked. “We didn’t develop e-commerce; instead, we slapped it onto a vertical, children’s books, that doesn’t have the same profit margins as most e-commerce enterprises. So I guess we simply figured out how to sell children’s books straight to readers.” The lingering mystery is how this company, which is relatively new to the sector, has achieved such rapid success. The explanation lies in its one-of-a-kind direct-to-consumer strategy.

Kutasi founded the business in 2017 with 5,000 children’s books on hand. His goal was to sell books with a mission – children’s books that were more than just cute stories. He aspired for his novels to provide valuable life lessons.

Every book sold by PDIC has been thoroughly reviewed to guarantee that it will assist youngsters in becoming the best versions of themselves. The organization is also committed to working closely with its authors, covering 100 percent of marketing and publishing expenses so that authors may concentrate on their stories.

PDIC has delivered on its promise so far, selling millions of books each year, including through new marketing strategies.

The majority of publishing houses sell their authors’ books through bookstores or big box stores. Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream’s strategy differs from the competition in this regard.

PDIC is significantly invested in e-commerce, distributing millions of children's books through a direct-to-consumer model. Furthermore, the company's own website generates over 75% of its book sales, thanks to cutting-edge digital marketing methods.