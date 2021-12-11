The protection provided by being doubly poked against Omicron variant is’much lower.’

Experts have warned that by the middle of December, the new Omicron form could be dominant in the UK, with one million infections by the end of the month.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the warning after finding that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “significantly lower” levels of protection against the new strain.

However, preliminary data showed that following a booster dose, effectiveness looked to “improve dramatically,” providing 70 to 75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

But, when allegations surfaced on Friday that Boris Johnson is “considering” Plan C restrictions, which might include having to check in with the NHS Covid App entering pubs and table service, Michael Gove has issued a warning.

According to leaked documents, health officials have also requested strong limits within a week to prevent the Omicron variety from overloading the NHS.

Mr Gove admitted that, while the current strategy is “proportionate,” “we clearly do need to keep everything under review.”

“Action is obviously essential,” he said, “and when new data comes in, we’ll examine what action we need to take in light of that.”

It comes after daily coronavirus cases hit their highest level in almost a year, with the UKHSA predicting that the UK will surpass one million illnesses by the end of the month if present trends continue.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said that the UK’s situation was “very worrying” at a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon.

According to the government, there were 58,194 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

The last time a higher daily count was reported was on January 9, when there were 59,937 instances.

While the early results should be interpreted with caution, Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, indicated that “a few months after the second jab, there is an increased chance of catching the Omicron variety compared to the Delta strain,”

“Data suggests that this risk is considerably decreased following a booster vaccine, therefore I recommend everyone to get their booster when they are eligible,” she added.

