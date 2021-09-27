The proprietor of a gas station has been hailed for assisting NHS employees and the over-60s.

In the midst of the fuel crisis chaos, a kind-hearted petrol station owner is inviting NHS employees and seniors in need of fuel to call him.

Serving “our warriors” is “always a pleasure,” according to Hanif Mohmed.

His statement comes after BP, Esso, and Tesco were forced to close a limited number of their gas stations on Friday due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

People were still being asked to buy petrol “as usual” at garages across Merseyside, where lines developed.

“Please, please, please only fill up if you need to,” Hanif posted on Facebook.

“The Esso on Northway [in Maghull]has enough of petrol, but if customers fill up faster than usual, we’ll run out.

“Everyone gets along because we have a £20 limit. Deliveries are made on a daily basis, so please be courteous and we would be pleased to assist you.

“Any NHS heroes or over 60s who want fuel, please contact me and I will take care of it personally.”

“Any keyworkers come see me personally after 1pm and I will make sure you don’t have to queue,” he stated in another post.

“Serving our warriors with a smile is always a pleasure.”

People have applauded him in the comments underneath his post. “How thoughtful,” Don Tomo replied. This is a wonderful gift that will greatly benefit those in need.”

“Thanks Hanif, you helped me with my petrol cap last time I filled up when I couldn’t open it x I will never forget such kindness,” Ann Cunningham Moorcroft said.

Laura, an NHS nurse, told The Washington Newsday on Saturday that she had broken down in tears after being late for work due to long lines at the gas station.

“I was up early for my shift,” Laura explained. I work for the NHS as a community care worker.

“Most gas stations are closed or out of gas. I finally found one that was open with a long line, but I couldn’t wait because I had patients to see.

“I’m going to rush out and break down at some point today because I don’t have time to wait in lines.”

Laura's dashboard lit up with a warning signal that she was running low on gas.