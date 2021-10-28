The Production of ‘Dune 2’ Has Been Confirmed.

Legendary and Warner Bros. revealed on their social media sites just days after the domestic release of “Dune” that the current successful film will get a sequel, “Dune 2,” which is tentatively planned for release on Oct. 23, 2023.

After debuting in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 22, the 2021 version of “Dune” is now in theaters. The remake of the 1984 classic grossed $40.1 million in its first weekend in the United States, giving Warner Bros. and director Denis Villeneuve their best start of the year. According to Deadline, global earnings are currently at $223 million.

Paul Atreides is played by Timothée Chalamet, Chani is played by Zendaya, Leto Atreides is played by Oscar Isaac, Duncan Idaho is played by Jason Momoa, Lady Jessica is played by Rebecca Ferguson, Glossu Rabban is played by Dave Bautista, Stilgar is played by Javier Bardem, and Gurney Halleck is played by Josh Brolin.

“Dune” (1984), directed by David Lynch, is based on a 412-page book by Frank Herbert, just like “Dune” (2021). Lynch condensed the entire tale into a single film, whereas Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune (2021), intended to make a two-part cinematic adaptation of the popular novel.

Although the news of a sequel to “Dune” (2021) was predicted, it was welcomed by the production companies, producers, and cast, who flocked to social media to express their joy.

In a statement, director Denis Villeneuve said, “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two.” “Adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune was a dream of mine, and I owe it to the fans, the actors and crew, Legendary Pictures, and Warner Bros. to make it a reality.” This is just the start.” “Dune” (2021) cost $165 million to produce before marketing, with Legendary, the film’s producer, covering the majority of the costs.