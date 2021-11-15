The Producer of ‘Red Notice’ Explains Why Ryan Reynolds Was Cast.

Ryan Reynolds’ cameo in 2019’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was the reason for the actor’s selection for the recently released film “Red Notice,” according to producer Hiram Garcia.

Garcia noted that having a large, megastar cast in a film is every producer’s goal, and “Red Notice” finally got Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

The producer told the publication that they knew they had a character for Hartley’s partner but weren’t sure who would portray it onscreen. Johnson played John Hartley in the film.

“As we were beginning to hone in on it at the time, DJ [Dwayne Johnson] and I were shuffling ideas back and forth.”