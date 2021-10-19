The producer of ‘Black Adam’ talks about Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate, referring to him as ‘OG’.

Hiram Garcia, the co-producer of “Black Adam,” has nothing but praise for Pierce Brosnan’s performance of Dr. Fate in the film, even referring to the former James Bond actor as “OG.”

In an interview published Monday, Garcia said of Pierce Brosnan, “When you’re looking at Pierce Brosnan, who is an OG as, as best as you could explain it, he simply blows you away.” “From the moment he walks onto the set, he just raises the bar.” Hiram went on to praise the 68-year-old Irish actor, calling him “charming” and praising his command of his on-screen appearance. Furthermore, the co-producer stated that it is “exciting” to watch him work with and hang out with young performers on set.

He told the newspaper, “They all become such close friends on this journey and were hanging so much offset during downtime.” “When they were on screen, you could sense their chemistry and intensity. He was an absolute dream to cast.” Hiram went on to explain why Dr. Fate is a “unique figure,” claiming that he and Hawkman are the “old statesman in a universe,” having lived for such a long time.

Dr. Fate first appeared in “More Fun Comics #55,” a 1940s comic book. Hawkman, who hails from Ancient Egypt, had his initial appearance in comic books published around the same decade.

The co-producer remarked, “They both have amazing history.” “Pierce was able to delve into the weight and poise that comes with being Dr. Fate and wearing that helmet for millennia. I believe he was able to get into that for us in a unique way.” Hiram also mentioned how “amazing” Brosnan’s chemistry with the other performers on site was. Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Hodge, Djimon Hounsou, and Quintessa Swindell also star in the film.

“Black Adam,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will be released on July 29, 2022.

Hiram Garcia, his brother Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and the film’s principal actor, Johnson, are all co-producing the picture.