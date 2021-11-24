‘The Princes And The Press,’ a BBC documentary, is slammed by the Royal Family as ‘disappointing.’

The “unfounded” assertions in the BBC’s newest documentary about the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex did not sit well with members of the royal family, and they informed the broadcaster.

The first installment of the two-part “The Princes And The Press” program broadcast on the BBC on Monday. Amol Rajan hosted the broadcast, which focused on Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the press. It included behind-the-scenes ideas from royal sources briefing journalists.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace banded together and issued a statement at the end of the program criticizing the documentary’s assertions.

According to the Evening Standard, “a free, responsible, and open press is of critical importance to a healthy democracy.”

“However, inflated and baseless claims from anonymous sources are frequently presented as facts, and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, lends them credence.”

The BBC responded to the royal statement by saying that the documentary was “about how royal journalism is done and features a mix of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper sector,” according to BBC News.

According to Us Weekly, the special’s purpose was to “trace the years leading up to and including the engagement and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” according to the BBC Two program description.

“To put the princes’ relationship with the media in context, the film looks at some of the illegal activities carried out by some newspapers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, such as hacking and ‘blagging,’ and how these techniques were used to target members of the royal family and their associates,” according to the network.

In 2018, Prince Harry’s lawyer responded to news regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged treatment of palace servants by denying the allegations. The program used a March allegation from The Times newspaper that said Meghan Markle had fired two personal aides and degraded her workers on multiple occasions, which the duchess rejected.

"Those reports were untrue. "It's just not true," Jenny Afia told Rajan in the documentary, "that no one can work for the Duchess of Sussex because she was too difficult and demanding as a boss and everyone had to quit." "Those reports were untrue. No one could work for the Duchess of Sussex because she was too harsh and demanding as a manager, according to the story.