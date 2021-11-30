The Prince William and Harry Documentary Has Been Blasted On Twitter Since Its Second Episode: It Isn’t ‘Balanced.’

The BBC documentary exposing Prince Harry and his brother Prince William’s press relationships has sparked outrage on social media.

Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden took to Twitter after the second episode of the two-part docuseries “The Princes and the Press” aired Monday to criticize the program for not being “fair” in its coverage.

“Unfortunately, the second part of [‘The Princes and the Press’] was no more balanced,” Eden tweeted, after slamming the BBC last week for allegedly allowing Meghan Markle’s “cheerleader” and biographer Omid Scobie to “spread misinformation even though it contradicts the evidence on its own program.”

The second episode of the docuseries covered the years 2018 through 2021, including Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, the birth of their baby Archie, and the couple’s decision to leave their royal duties.

It also addressed the negative news attention regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $3.2 million renovation of their Frogmore Cottage house in the United Kingdom in 2019. After relocating to California, the couple paid off the debt last year.

The second program, according to Eden, discussed the media’s criticism of Prince Harry and Markle’s expensive refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage “with no mention at all of the fact that the pair had refused [a]big home already provided for them” at Kensington Palace.

Several Twitter users agreed with Eden’s assessment of the BBC documentary, with some suggesting that it was prejudiced against Prince William and other members of the royal family.

“‘The Meghan Markle Debacle’ should be the title of the second episode of [‘The Princes and the Press’]!!! What a load of nonsense; clearly, the Sussexes are engaged in this film! “one guy asserted

Another person remarked, “I thought this ‘doc’ was named ‘Princes and the Press,’ not ‘Meghan and the Press.'”

“How many times must we go over everything before they move on?”

Another internet user claimed that the documentary waited about 40 minutes to portray the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “[Prince William and Kate Middleton] received around 5 minutes in a one-hour documentary. So much for unbiased, objective reporting “a netizen opined

“Is the BBC purposely trying to sabotage themselves?” a fourth user wondered.

Other Twitter users retaliated against Eden and other Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detractors, with one accusing Eden of disseminating false information in his message.

Eden published a report in 2018 that the user pointed out. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.