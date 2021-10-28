The premiere date for ‘South Park: Post COVID’ has been set for Thanksgiving 2021.

The premiere date for the first “South Park” film, which will be released this year, has been determined by ViacomCBS.

“South Park: Post COVID” will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+, according to Deadline.

The satirical cartoon franchise’s first film, “Post COVID,” is the first of two planned sequels. The second film is expected to be released in December.

While specifics on the second film are scant, Trey Parker, the co-creator of “South Park,” has revealed a few details about the first film, which will be released next month. “Post COVID” would imagine what life might be like when the pandemic is finished, as the title suggests.

“It’s the lads grappling with life after COVID.” They’re only attempting to return to normalcy. So it’s similar to our show. Parker told The Hollywood Reporter exclusively this week, “We’re just trying to go back to normal.”

The upcoming pandemic-themed film isn’t the only piece of “South Park” content that has dealt with the coronavirus. Last year, the long-running comedy series broadcast two specials, “South Park: Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special,” both of which dealt with the same topic. The two films that will be released in the coming months are actually part of a much larger deal that Parker and co-creator Matt Stone inked with ViacomCBS during the summer.

THR discovered that the duo was able to win a $900 million deal with the media conglomerate to make 14 films for the streaming service. In the coming years, they will be released in pairs.

“We realized with Viacom that we could make them as lengthy or as short as we needed,” Parker explained. “And then they decided to name them movies.” They’re the ones that said, “In seven years, we’ll give them 14 movies.” The cartoon series has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, in addition to the movie agreement that will continue from this year through 2027, much to the surprise of many fans.

In terms of technicalities, the show has been off the air for nearly two years. According to TV Line, Season 23 ended in December 2019, and only two specials — “Pandemic Special” in September 2020 and “Vaccination Special” in March — kept fans entertained during the show’s absence.