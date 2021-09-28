The prayers of Aldi customers have been answered. and a new massager for £35

After noticing the cheap supermarket’s latest SpecialBuy, Aldi customers declare their “prayers have been answered.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Recently, SpecialBuy items have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving over a back massager.

This week, the company shared their £34.99 Thera-P Massage Cushion on its special SpecialBuys Instagram page, and customers are going crazy about it.

The cushion provides the “benefits of a thorough kneading shiatsu massage without having to leave your sofa,” according to the manufacturer. The device offers a heat setting, variable speeds, and a “plush” appearance.

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned over 1,400 likes and numerous comments.

“Gotta love the middle aisle!!,” one individual exclaimed. “Need…..,” wrote another.

“My prayers have been answered,” said a third.

“Yes please when you leave tomorrow,” a fourth tagged a buddy.

“Perhaps one to try for your back,” suggested another to a buddy.

Aldi’s Thera-P Massage Cushion costs £34.99 and is currently available online.

