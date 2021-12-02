The Post Office will be closed for 26 days.

A Wirral Post Office will be closed for 26 days to allow for “major building work” at the location.

Between Friday, December 31, from 5.30pm, and Thursday, January 27, at 9am, the Leasowe Post Office, located inside One Stop on 115 Reeds Lane, will be temporarily closed.

The branch’s full renovation is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Customers can get Post Office services from adjacent branches while the Leasowe Post Office is closed.

Moreton Post Office is located at 6 Chadwick Street, while Chapel Hill Road Post Office is located at 69-71 Chapelhill Road.

While the short closure will cause some inconvenience, it will be significantly less than what Birkenhead Post Office customers have had to deal with this year.

On June 5, the town centre branch was closed due to the closure of the WH Smith store where it was located.

For more than five months, the town centre of Birkenhead remained without a Post Office, until a temporary branch opened on 6 Princes Pavement in the Grange Precinct in November.

“We apologies for any disruption caused to our customers throughout the work,” Daniel Rooney, the Post Office’s partner account manager, said of the Leasowe branch’s upcoming renovation.

“Because the safety of our clients is essential, the service will be temporarily suspended to enable for the construction work to be completed.”