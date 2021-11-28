The ‘pointless’ choice for phone a friend on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

On ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, a participant made the ‘pointless’ decision to make their phone a buddy life line.

More prominent personalities were greeted by host Jeremy Clarkson, all hoping to win large money for their favorite organizations.

Alexander Armstrong and Gabby Logan were two more renowned faces in the hot seat in the final of a series of celebrity specials.

The quiz show was the first to be put on the spot. Alexander, the quizmaster, became the quizzed because he was a useless presenter.

Viewers expected him to go far, but at the £1,000 level, he used his phone as a friend lifeline.

He elected to call Richard Osman, his Pointless co-host.

The option to call a friend has 30 seconds to assist the contestant in getting the correct answer. Richard, on the other hand, was dubious and ran out of time to assist.

Twitter users discussed what they were watching on the platform.

“Xander calls Richard and it’s worthless. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” one person said.

“Well, calling Richard Osman was pointless!! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” Samantha said.

Sally stated, “On Pointless, Armstrong’s phone friend is a question setter. That’s an excellent move… well, he’s not sure, and he’s running out of time. That was a lot of fun- #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire” With the support of Jeremy Clarkson, Alexander used his second life line to push through the question.

He went on to win £32,000 for The Cathedral Music Trust, his chosen charity.