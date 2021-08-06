The Playboy Mansion Is Haunted, Ex-Girlfriends of Founder Hugh Hefner Claim

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, both former Playboy models and ex-girlfriends of founder Hugh Hefner, believe the Playboy Mansion is haunted.

Madison and Marquardt were guests on Thursday’s episode of Discovery+’s “Ghost Adventures,” where they discussed their spooky encounters at the famed 29-bedroom mansion.

Nylon also published an interview story on the day the episode aired, detailing the two models’ experiences living on the property with Hefner in the 2000s.

“You definitely got a sense of nostalgia and old energy,” Marquardt said of the 5.3-acre mansion in Los Angeles’ affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood. “I had a few minor occurrences.”

Marquardt continued by stating that occasionally, television channels or volume levels would change randomly.

She also discussed the time she saw a woman standing in her closet’s doorway, peering into her room. She gasped and spun around to get a better view, only to discover that the woman had vanished.

Marquardt described the woman as “extremely pale and frail” with “long, black stringy hair.”

“She was dressed in an oversize white T-shirt and acid-washed black jeans. She was more contemporary, and I felt as though I recognized her,” “The Girls Next Door “”star” stated.

Marquardt speculated that the ghost could be the spirit of Joanie, a staff member who assisted women staying in the mansion and looked after the house’s pets. Joanie had passed away from cancer prior to Marquardt’s arrival.

“There was a new pet in the house, and she was still adjusting to her surroundings. I believe it was a loving act, but it’s frightening because it’s shocking “She continued.

Madison, who lived in the mansion from 2001 to 2008 as Hefner’s girlfriend, also had her share of paranormal encounters.

While she was in the basement gym, she reportedly saw a woman exit the restroom and then cross in front of her, out of her field of vision.

According to Madison, the woman appeared modern, dressed in a hot pink sports bra and black workout pants, giving her the appearance of a Playmate conducting photo tests.

Madison rounded the corner to determine where the woman had gone and noticed another door. She opened it, thinking the woman might have come that way. However, she was surprised to discover that it was actually a closet. That was when she. Brief News from Washington Newsday.