‘The Pioneer Woman’ is a film based on a true story. This recipe, which Ree Drummond filmed for Food Network, was a big no-no for her: ‘It was a complete disaster.’

It’s always entertaining to learn about a television chef’s favorite recorded recipes. It’s also simple for them to select the winners from their arsenal.

What are their least favorite dishes? It’s not that simple. Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, has a recipe on her Food Network show that is far from her favorite.

Her personal favorite recipe

In her novel Frontier Follies, the Pioneer Woman star revealed that her favorite recipe from her Food Network show is Lobster Mac and Cheese.

“Lobster mac and cheese with my girls was my favorite recipe I ever filmed for the show,” she added. “I showed people how to extract raw meat from a lobster tail, and the mac & cheese was incredible.”

Macaroni, salted butter, lobster tails, flour, milk, half-and-half, Parmesan cheese, grated Cheddar cheese, grated Fontina cheese, and goat cheese are among the ingredients in her recipe. With the addition of lobster meat, this extra-rich mac-and-cheese becomes even more decadent.

After the pasta is cooked, a roux is formed in a saucepot, along with the cheeses, and all of the ingredients are blended. It’s a comfort food extravaganza that the whole family can enjoy baked for about 20 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Drummond said her least favorite recipe was an absolute mess

The dish that the television chef is unlikely to repeat, well, it looks good on paper. But according to the mother of five, it didn’t translate well onto the small screen.

“A chicken strip pizza was my least favorite recipe I ever filmed for the show,” she added. “I used frozen chicken strips and added coleslaw, pickles, and an unique sauce to the pizza. It was absolutely awful, but because it was the end of our last shoot day, we had to move forward with it. When it aired, I figured it would appear better on TV. “I was mistaken.”