‘The Pioneer Woman’ is a film based on a true story. Ree Drummond Isn’t Afraid to Admit She’s a Homebody

Ree Drummond Isn't Afraid to Admit She's a Homebody

Staying at home isn’t a punishment for Food Network star Ree Drummond. It’s a wonderful experience.

The Pioneer Woman presenter isn’t shy about stating that she’s a homebody, and if she didn’t despise leaving her house so much, she’d shout it from the rooftops.

Drummond’s “hermit tendencies” helped her get through the recent quarantine.

Most of the free world became homebodies as a result of the covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Drummond, on the other hand, found it easy to adhere to “stay-in-place” precautions. Indeed, as she recounted in her new memoir Frontier Follies, she was almost amazed at how quickly she adjusted.

The mother of five wrote, “The prospect of not having to get into my vehicle and leave our property during the course of a day drives my insides to perform cartwheels and jump for pleasure.” “I tell Ladd that if it weren’t for church and the occasional business commitment, I could stay at home for months at a time without missing a beat.”

Drummond was astounded when the circumstances of 2020 and into 2021 put her declaration to the test.

“Who knew this gloat would actually be tested this year?,” she said. “Even though I hated the reasons, I felt fortunate that my inherent hermit tendencies helped me during quarantine.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ said she loved staying home with ‘Gilligan’s Island’ in her teens

Drummond described in her book the first moment in her life when it occurred to her that perhaps she wasn’t an extrovert. Since she had always been told she was and, in fact, had been told she was “the life of the party,” she believed it was so. It wasn’t until later that she realized she is an “extroverted introvert.”

"The only reason I've ever been able to be the life of the party and make people feel at ease is that I've spent weeks beforehand not doing that,"