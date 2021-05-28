‘The Pioneer Woman’ is a film based on a true story. Ree Drummond claims that her 5-ingredient Coconut Cream Pie is “perhaps my favorite.”

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, Food Network personality Ree Drummond has a full menu prepared for the unofficial start of grilling and swimming season.

One of her suggestions for a weekend of get-togethers and grilling? Coconut Cream Pie is a quick and delicious dessert that will satisfy your visitors’ sweet craving.

Drummond’s thoughts on Memorial Day

The Food Network television personality took a minute on her Pioneer Woman website to remember why the day is commemorated.

Drummond’s website noted, “With Memorial Day just around the corner, you’ve probably began planned out the weekend’s activities.” “Perhaps you’re planning a family summer BBQ (star-spangled Memorial Day desserts for the win! ), or maybe you’re hoping to visit a local beach or lake.

“However, when it comes to properly commemorating that Monday in May, there is one item on your to-do list: honoring the amazing people who have given their lives for the United States of America. Memorial Day is, first and foremost, a holy day dedicated to honoring the millions of heroic heroes who gave their lives in the service of their country.”

Shortcut Coconut Cream Pie by Ree Drummond

Drummond’s simple coconut cream pie (recipe here) is almost as quick to make as it is to read the ingredients list. “Ree’s coconut cream pie is filled with thick, creamy pudding and topped with toasted coconut,” according to a Food Network Instagram post about this “creamy, dreamy” pie. The best part about it? To create it, you only need FIVE ingredients.”

All you’ll need is instant coconut cream pudding mix (Drummond says there are “tiny bits of coconut in the pudding mix” in her video demonstrating how it all comes together), coconut milk, whipped topping (“a third of the container”), graham cracker pie crust, and coconut chips.