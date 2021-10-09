‘The pinnacle of chutzpah’: a street divided by cones to prevent parking.

After a Wirral man stated he was fed up with the “cheeky” and “illegal” practice, Washington Newsday readers are split on whether or not people should put cones outside their homes to prevent others from parking.

People are not authorized to use parking cones or wheelie bins to reserve a parking place outside their house, according to the Highway Code.

Unless your street is restricted by resident parking permits, anyone can park on it as long as they follow the rules and don’t cause any impediments.

As the Queens Drive shutdown takes effect, we will provide live updates.

In recent months, though, Wallasey resident Cameron Disley has seen an increase in the number of residents in New Brighton placing cones outside their homes.

“Is it just me who parks and removes residents’ cones in the roads off Wellington Road, to receive attempted intimidating looks?” Cameron said in a local Facebook group.

I’m afraid the car is completely taxed. You don’t get rights to park outside when you buy a house…. sorry.” Cameron told The Washington Newsday that he thinks it’s a good idea “It’s not a one-time thing for a delivery or disabled access; it happens every day.

“It’s the pinnacle of sass”

Readers of The Washington Newsday rushed to social media and the website’s comments area to express their opinions on the practice.

Many others agreed that he was correct in moving the cones because residents had no legal right to park outside their homes.

“Just move them,” Sarah Flynn remarked, and Claire Ryder added, “If somebody has cones on a road and I need to park, I will move them.”

“I’d move them as well,” Louise Roberts remarked. “No one owns the road, there are no parking restrictions, have a road tax, park there THE END.”

According to Keith Jackson, “It’s illegal and wrong, so I’d relocate them all day.

“A legal area to park, what’s up with some people, I bet these same fools park outside houses and don’t give it a second thought when they drive.”

Others stated they’ve had similar problems in their communities.

Saima Ashiq expressed her thoughts as follows: “This is something a guy on my street does. He doesn’t work and when he leaves the house, he places a cone outside.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”