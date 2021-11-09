‘The Piano Played By Itself,’ Salma Hayek Recalls Living In A Haunted London House [Watch].

Salma Hayek talked about her time living in a haunted house and how she managed to exorcise 20 ghosts.

On Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 55-year-old actress confessed that her London home was once haunted before ghosts were exorcised.

“I didn’t see these,” Hayek added, “but someone didn’t want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you couldn’t go to the third story because the lights would go on and off or the doors and windows would open and close.”

Even if that wasn’t true, the actress told the host, she wanted to bring someone who could at least help her “psychologically” with the situation.

“I said, look, I’m going to bring someone,” she added. “Even if it’s not true, at least they’ll think it’s over psychologically.”

Her hired man, on the other hand, is said to have discovered 20 ghosts.

Valentina Paloma Pinault, Hayek’s 14-year-old daughter, also spoke up in the audience “I’m the one who gets it the most… I’ve seen the real deal.” Hayek came to the conclusion that the ghost-removal expert she engaged failed to remove two ghosts with a positive energy. “I think there are more,” Hayek’s daughter said when DeGeneres inquired if there are still two ghosts in the house. In the comments section, netizens expressed their desire to work in Hayek’s haunted house. “If you need a paranormal investigator, choose me,” one of the fans joked. “I’d love to work somewhere #haunted,” another enthusiast tweeted. Hayek has a teenage daughter with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman. In 2009, the couple married.

In terms of employment, Hayek was recently seen in Marvel’s star-studded film “Eternals,” which was released on November 5. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington star in the film, which was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The actress will appear in “House of Gucci,” a highly anticipated film that will be released on November 24. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino also star in the film.