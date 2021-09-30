The phone number ‘Squid Game’ belongs to a Korean man and receives tens of thousands of calls per day.

The phone number included in Netflix’s smash series “Squid Game” is real and belongs to a Korean guy whose life was turned upside down when the show became a hit. The man, who has not seen the show, claims to receive up to 4000 calls per day.

A unknown man hands another man his business card and instructs him to call the number on the card if he wants to play a game and win a cash prize in the Korean series.

Following the show’s success on Netflix, the real-life owner of the phone number claims that he is unable to live a normal life due to the thousands of calls he receives.

When the calls began, the 40-year-old man from Gyeonggi Province informed MBC that he was completely unaware of the series. One of the calls, though, informed him that he got his number from a popular Netflix series.

According to the man, he receives dozens of calls from children who want to be a part of the game as depicted in the series. Aside from phone calls, the man’s number also receives images and text messages. Despite the fact that the event has caused him sleepless nights, he claims he is unable to alter his phone number because it has been his for ten years and is linked to his business.

Netflix is presently negotiating with the owner of the phone line to remedy the issue, according to numerous local outlets. Meanwhile, on September 26, South Korean politician Huh Kyung-young offered the man $85,000 in exchange for his phone number on Facebook.

The series was an instant hit when it debuted on Netflix. “Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Deadline Monday.

“It’s just been out for nine days, but there’s a decent chance it’ll be our largest show ever,” said Sarandos. “Ginny and Georgia,” “Who Killed Sara?”, “Bridgerton,” and “Shadow and Bone” are among the most popular Netflix shows at the moment.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series’ director, announced earlier this month that there are currently no plans for a sequel, but that when the program does return, it will have a whole new cast.