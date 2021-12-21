The period of self-isolation for Covid could be reduced.

For people who test negative for the virus, the 10-day covid isolation period may be reduced.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, is said to be pushing hard for a reduction in the amount of time people must self-isolate if it is deemed safe by doctors.

Ministers are debating plans that would allow patients to be released from isolation if lateral flow tests were negative on days six and seven, according to the Mirror.

If scientists determine that it is safe to do so, new rules are set to take effect this week.

Currently, anyone who tests positive for covid, regardless of immunization status, must isolate for 10 days.

It is envisaged that the move will help to alleviate the threat of workforce shortages in the NHS and other vital businesses.

For double-jabbed close contacts, the rules have been relaxed, and they are now required to take a daily lateral flow test for seven days. – If they come into touch with a positive case, anyone who isn’t completely vaccinated must still isolate for 10 days.

At a press briefing on Monday, Downing Street did not exclude out lowering the self-isolation period.

“We will keep anything like that on the isolation time under review depending on the latest clinical advice,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman. “We would update if that were to change.”

It comes as Boris Johnson is rumored to be exploring fresh measures to combat spiraling cases in England before the New Year.

Ministers are still waiting for vital data on the Omicron type, which the Prime Minister is unlikely to announce before Christmas.

Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay announced today that he has scaled back his own Christmas preparations and asked people throughout the UK to do the same.

When asked to define a cautious Christmas, he replied: “I believe it is because we are considering how many people we will need to see. Some members of my family will be unable to join us for the holidays. Others will not be joining us, including my wife’s parents.” Mr. Barclay stated that the government will “look hard at the data” to determine whether or not a circuit-breaker shutdown will be implemented after the holidays.