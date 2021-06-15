The Perfect Summer Meal is Ina Garten’s Easy Tomato and Herbed Ricotta.

With this light and delicious summer recipe, Ina Garten makes the most of her fresh garden herbs and tomatoes. The heirloom tomatoes with herbed ricotta recipe from the Barefoot Contessa star features an easy and delicious homemade ricotta cheese and is an overall simple dish to make as the season heats up.

Ina Garten calls her tomatoes and herbed ricotta recipe a “versatile dish”

Garten shared a glimpse of her herb garden while demonstrating how to make the recipe on Barefoot Contessa . “Cooking with fresh herbs makes such a difference to me,” she explained, “that I grow a lot of them in my garden.”

Her tomatoes and herbed ricotta recipe showcases those fresh herbs. She explained, “I’ve had this garden for probably 25 years, and the one thing I always grow is basil.” Garten explained, “Heirloom tomatoes with herbed ricotta is such a versatile dish.” “I serve it family-style as a first course occasionally; it’s great on a buffet and makes a lovely summer lunch.” Garten began the recipe with the tomatoes, explaining that the colors and flavors are “a little different from one another.” She also recommended not refrigerating tomatoes when storing them. “One thing to keep in mind is that tomatoes should not be refrigerated,” she said. “It has a significant impact on the flavor and texture of the dish. ”

She carefully sliced the larger tomatoes into wedges while leaving the smaller ones whole, then added garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper to a bowl. One of the keys to the salad, according to Garten, is to “let it sit for 30 minutes and all the flavors will get into it… you want the saltiness to get into the tomatoes so it flavors the whole thing.” ”

Ina Garten’s Easy Chopped Salad Is the Perfect Barefoot… This is a brief synopsis of the story. I hope you found it entertaining.