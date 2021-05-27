The ‘Perfect Summer Appetizer’ by Ina Garten is so Barefoot Contessa.

Summer is on its way, and Ina Garten has all the recipes you’ll need. She not only knows which appetizers make guests “go crazy,” but she also considers one of her Barefoot Contessa recipes to be the “ideal summer snack.”

Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta, according to Ina Garten, is the “ideal summer appetizer.”

According to Ina Garten, the 2-ingredient Barefoot Contessa Appetizer is “very delicious.”

Garten recognized this appetizer recipe in an August 2019 post on her official Barefoot Contessa website.

“Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta is the ideal summer appetizer,” she wrote, “crisp toasts drizzled with creamy, lemony whipped feta and topped with delicious ripe summer tomatoes and basil.” “I wish tomato season could go forever!!”

She also cooked them with her longtime husband Jeffrey Garten in Napa, California, for an episode of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. This recipe, which first appeared in Garten’s 2012 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Foolproof, is perfect for the Food Network star’s food philosophy.

Garten is known for creating simple, elegant, and approachable meals. That’s exactly what Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta is. It’s made with simply a few simple components. It’s also not too difficult to cook.

There are three elements to this Barefoot Contessa dish.

According to a video on Food Network’s website, Garten highlighted the three components that make up this snack on her cooking show.

“There’s the creamy feta spread, there’s the toast that it’s going to go on, and the tomatoes,” she said standing in a Napa kitchen before adding, “It’s a great combination.”

Although the Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta requires the use of the oven — to toast the baguette slices — the rest of the work is primarily done with a food processor. Don’t have a food processor? Use a blender, hand-held mixer, or a wooden spoon.

Garten used tomatoes, the "star ingredient of the recipe," from a local market she visited the same day with Jeffrey. Another alternative is to use locally farmed produce…