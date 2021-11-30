The Peanuts Gang Returns For A Holiday Special On AppleTV+ With ‘Auld Lang Syne’

This holiday season, the Peanuts gang is back with a new special, “Auld Lang Syne,” which will be available on AppleTV+ starting December 10.

The first trailer for the upcoming cartoon special was released by the streaming service on Monday, and it shows the popular Peanuts characters celebrating the festive season despite some minor setbacks.

The new holiday special, unlike its predecessors “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” and “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown,” focuses on Lucy as she arranges the perfect New Year’s Eve party with her friends.

“What appears to be the problem, Charlie Brown?” Lucy asks a clearly unhappy Charlie Brown in the trailer, which begins with Lucy adorning her home with Christmas décor.

Her pal remarked, “I don’t think we did any of my New Year’s resolutions.”

The teaser depicted Lucy’s disappointment after her grandma failed to arrive for Christmas in a voice-over featuring the Peanuts group. In front of a mirror, Lucy says to herself, “You have a charming personality. And I’ve figured out way to prove it!” To console herself, she plans to arrange a New Year’s Eve party. For the “ideal party,” she enlists the services of Charlie Brown. “Only dress up, be on time, and have decent manners,” she advised.

“Charlie Brown, how do you manage to stay going when life throws you down?” Lucy likewise asks.

“No matter how horrible things appear, I can always rely on my friends,” Charlie Brown said.

After “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown,” which aired on ABC in December 2003, “Auld Lang Syne” is the Peanuts’ first holiday special in nearly 20 years.

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Linus, Lucy, Violet, Sally Brown, and Woodstock were among the characters included in the inaugural Peanuts comic strip, which was published in nine newspapers in 1950.

Schulz is claimed to have despised the term Peanuts and dubbed his comic strip Li’l Folks instead. However, due of the presence of a satirical comic strip called Li’l Abner, the title aroused fears of copyright violation among editors. To avoid any legal issues, an editor adopted the name Peanuts.

Since the death of Charles Schulz in 2000, the first full-length film of the gang, “The Peanuts Movie,” was released in November 2015.