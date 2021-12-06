The paucity of Christmas lights in Wirral has been dubbed “embarrassing.”

A Wirral town that has a tumultuous history with Christmas decorations has been chastised once more for its lack of seasonal spirit.

Liscard,Wallasey, was formerly known for having the ugliest Christmas tree in the country until finally receiving a lovely new one, only to have it vandalized to the point where the town was deprived of its Christmas privileges and no longer has one.

While the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre has started putting up a tree inside the precinct every year, Liscard had lights on the lampposts around the center, but they had not yet brightened the high street.

As armed police officers arrive, a woman is mauled by her own dogs.

Something that one man considers to be myopic and humiliating.

Lee Edwards was born and raised in Wirral, but moved away as a young man. The 52-year-old returned to Liscard three years ago and expressed disappointment at the town’s lack of motivation.

He stated, ” “Last year, I was upset by the absence of Christmas lights in Liscard, and I reasoned that some of the companies weren’t assisting themselves due to a lack of enthusiasm.

“So this year, I went into every store and asked if I could install free Christmas lights in their windows, and most of them said no.

“To be honest, I was pretty dismayed; even big-name stores like Primark and Boots told me that head office had said no, and if those huge corporations aren’t willing to try, what hope do the tiny businesses have?”

Mr Edwards, a computer and laptop repairman, believed it was embarrassing that there were no lights on the trees or lampposts around town, and that it gave the appearance that no one cares how “worn down” Liscard is.

“I contacted Wirral Council, and I understand that local shops generally pay for the lights, and I realize the council is going through some difficult financial considerations, but Liscard wasn’t even considered – even if they do go up, why has it taken so long?” he added.

“Summary concludes.” You have the community, traders, and people in.