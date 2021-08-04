The Palm House in Sefton Park will host a free live jazz performance.

This weekend, the Palm House in Sefton Park will host a live jazz performance.

As part of the Palm House’s 125th anniversary celebrations, a new event called “Jazz on the Lawn” will be held.

Various family fun days, as well as a visit by HRH Princess Anne, have been part of the ongoing celebrations.

Out of the Blue Jazz Orchestra will perform live during the jazz evening, with Joan Fearon providing vocals.

The band will also perform the world premiere of their new song, Get Groovin’, which will be recorded soon thanks to a Jazz North grant.

“Come and join us in our gorgeous grounds for a wonderful evening of jazz from Count Basie to Duke Ellington, from the Beatles to Jo Zawinul,” the organizers said.

The event will take place on the grounds around the Palm House, and organizers recommend bringing a blanket or chair to truly enjoy the evening.

The Palm House Cafe will be open, providing drinks and snacks, including ice cream from Cheshire Farm.

The Palm House gates will open at 6 p.m., with live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz on the Lawn is a free event on Friday, August 6, but donations are highly welcomed.

