The pair from Location, Location, Location has been chastised for their housing budget.

Fans of the show Location, Location, Location all agreed on one thing: a couple’s large budget.

The most recent episode of the popular Channel 4 show focused on house seekers in Cheshire looking for their dream home.

According to Cheshire Live, hosts Kirstie Allsop and Phil Spencer were assisting Tom and Anne in finding their ideal home between Warrington and Macclesfield.

The retirees were moving from Scotland to Manchester to be closer to their family, but they were having trouble finding the ideal property after viewing 40 homes.

The couple had a £600,000 budget and want a flexible space with four bedrooms, a large kitchen, and a garden in a nice neighborhood.

Space was also important in order for their grandchildren, who live all over the world, to visit and stay.

Anne and Tom were shown a variety of properties throughout the county by Kirsty. The first home was a detached house in Tytherington, Macclesfield, which sold for £580,000 and included plenty of parking, a double garage, and a large garden.

The second home was in the affluent Cheshire town of Wilmslow, with a recommended price of £575,000, which was £25,000 less than their maximum budget.

However, with the Tytherington house ready to move into, the couple decided that ‘doing the property up’ would be too pricey.

The final house Tom and Anne saw was in Warrington’s Stockton Heath.

The location of the previous two-up house, which had been turned into a huge four-bedroom home, suited the couple.

Despite checking a number of boxes, Tom and Anne thought the first property they saw was’streets ahead,’ despite the fact that it was on the market for £569,000.

On the first property in Tytherington, Tom and Anne had an offer of £615,000 accepted.

Viewers, on the other hand, were scathing of the couple’s pickiness and lengthy wish list.

“600k budget,” one person said on social media. With that type of money, how difficult can it be to find a home? Phil and Kirsty aren’t required.” “Ah, the poor souls having to find a place for two people for £600k,” commented another.