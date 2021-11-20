The paedophile at McDonald’s grabbed the youngster and urged him to take his pants down.

A paedophile earlier grabbed a child and ordered, “Pull your trousers down,” after making a disgusting proposition to two boys in a McDonald’s.

Paul Kemp approached two 14-year-old victims in a restaurant at St John’s Shopping Centre while they were dining.

The 64-year-old, who was caught on camera earlier watching the kids, said he’d give them £20 if he could touch their penises.

Kemp, of Stockbridge Village, was released from prison this week after admitting to the “sinister” conduct on September 20.

He had a previous conviction for sexual assault on a male under the age of 13, for which he received a three-year community order and was ordered to attend a sex offenders group work program, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutors claimed they didn’t have any further information on the 2013 sex attack, and Kemp’s lawyer said his client’s “recollection was imprecise.”

Defending attorney Michael Hagerty told the court: “He said it had something to do with him caressing a boy’s shoulder. It has to be more complicated than that.” The specifics of that horrifying crime, in which Kemp followed a 12-year-old kid walking alone down an alleyway in Coventry, have finally been revealed by The Washington Newsday.

In June 2012, the kid went to a Morrisons store to acquire some shopping for his mother, according to Warwick Crown Court.

The Coventry Telegraph, one of The Washington Newsday’s sister papers, said that the boy noticed Kemp staring at him but continued going, but Kemp pursued him and grabbed his shoulder, asking him to “take his trousers down.”

When two older lads emerged at the alleyway’s entrance, the pervert departed, and the incident was reported to police when the victim returned home.

The child who was snatched by Kemp, on the other hand, became a detective after spotting his assailant conversing with a barber in a store doorway a few weeks later.

The astute youngster inquired of the barber about the man’s identity and whereabouts, then informed his father, who dialed the police.

Kemp, who was 54 at the time, was detained as a result, but he was released.