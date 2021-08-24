The owner’s new business is inspired by a dog who vomited blood after eating store-bought food.

After her own dog became ill from store-bought food, one pet owner was inspired to establish her own baking business.

Celia McDonald founded ‘For Dogs Sake Treats’ when her little Goldendoodle, Bella, became ill after eating something she picked up off the store shelf.

Celia, from Allerton, claims that when her dog Bella was 18 months old, she began vomiting blood and had to be brought to an emergency out-of-hours vet.

She was forced to stay in for several days, and after a battery of testing, doctors discovered she had Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

“After multiple tests, they came back indicating she has IBD,” the 53-year-old told TeamDogs. They recommended that, in addition to medication, you try grain-free and sensitive dog food.

“We were desperate and attempted a variety of options, but none of them improved her condition, therefore the expense element was thrown out the window.”

Later, she learnt from the vet that Bella’s sickness was caused by something in the store-bought foods. However, determining exactly what was going on was a lengthy and costly task.

Instead, the former blind rehabilitation officer took matters into her own hands and began making her own raw diet food.

She knew she could do it again because she had already designed her own liver cake recipe to match Bella’s demands as a puppy.

When word of Bella’s sickness spread, members of the local dog community contacted Celia to say they were having similar issues with their own dogs, ranging from stomach problems to ear infections.

“They just wanted to offer their pets something that was healthier and that they understood exactly what was in it,” Celia, a fully licensed architect for seven years, continued.

“So, I never truly decided to start a business because I was still grieving my brother’s death and finding it tough to drive myself to perform new research after my previous project ended.

“However, I had to start charging because so many people were asking for snacks and subsequently dog cakes. People then inquired as to whether I was on Facebook or had a website.

“I got a lot.”

