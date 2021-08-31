The owner of a pizza shop attempted to blame an accountant for a £103,000 tax fraud.

To avoid paying £103,000 in taxes, the owner of a pizza business filed fake tax returns.

Bahram Mansouriboroujeni hid the genuine turnover of his business from Revenue and Customs, as well as the amount of VAT, Income Tax, and National Insurance he was required to pay under the law.

Between February 2016 until January 2020, the 60-year-old from Kensington ran the Deep Pan Express and then the Deep Pan Express Limited.

The company was headquartered on Scargreen Avenue in Norris Green, but invoices received by HMRC from the internet meal delivery companies Just Eat and Hungry House showed he had a bigger sales turnover than he declared.

Mansouriboroujeni evaded paying £107,333.98 in taxes, £10,162.20 in NI, and £5,403.13 in fines.

In December 2019, he was questioned at Liverpool’s St Anne Street Police Station.

During his interview, he stated that when he took over the company, he was new to the takeaway business and didn’t understand his business or tax duties.

He pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to disclose to HMRC the full level of his business’s turnover last week at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Prosecutor Charlotte Kenny stated in court that the original amount owed was £122,899.31, but that £19,148 in VAT had been paid in instalments since September 2018, bringing the total amount outstanding to £103,751.31.

Ms Kenny explained that he owed the firm as a single trader at first, but that it was incorporated in January 2018.

Over a three-and-a-half-year period, Mansouriboroujeni failed to register for VAT, pay income tax, or make National Insurance Contributions, according to the court.

He “blamed his accountant” for the blunder during an interview on October 10, 2019, prompting investigators to speak with the accountant.

He informed them. Mansouriboroujeni did not speak English as a first language, but he claimed to have communicated the revenue and the business’s obligations to him.

In his defense, Simon Gurney stated that Mansouriboroujeni had a history of excellent character and “wasn’t enjoying a luxury lifestyle.”

Mr Gurney stated that Mansouriboroujeni did not charge VAT to clients and did not make a profit by not declaring it to HMRC, but did make an offer as a result. “The summary has come to an end.”