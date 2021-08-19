The Oscars and Emmys have a new calendar for the years 2021-2022.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood is restarting the main award shows. The Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globes have already been planned, with organizers keen to go back on track after last year’s messed-up scheduling and awkward Zoom-based iterations of the yearly festivities.

While some organizations have yet to finalize plans for their yearly events, the majority of the major award-giving organisations for television and film have already revealed their schedules for the years 2021-2022.

Take a look at the calendar below for the official schedules of the three largest award shows, which was initially compiled by Entertainment Weekly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globes were canceled by NBC in May, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s need for “serious reform.”

NBC has opted not to show the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022, but it is open to broadcasting future versions of the event beginning in 2023 if the HFPA is successful in addressing its principal concern.

“We remain confident in the HFPA’s commitment to real reform. Change of this magnitude, however, requires time and effort, and we believe the HFPA needs more time to get it right. As a result, the 2022 Golden Globes will not be shown on NBC. We are hopeful that we will be able to screen the show in January 2023, assuming the group follows through on its plan,” NBC previously stated in a statement.

After the Los Angeles Times published an expose in February regarding the HFPA’s questionable financial practices and lack of diversity, particularly the dearth of Black members in the organization, the network issued a statement.