The number one restaurant in Liverpool is now a ‘delightful independent’ cafe.

On TripAdvisor, the number one restaurant in Liverpool has shifted, with Pippin’s Corner on Lark Lane now taking the top spot.

Pippin’s Corner opened in March 2017 and has quickly established a dedicated following, with lines snaking around the building and down the alley on a regular basis.

The Pippin’s Corner had gotten 549 reviews at the time of publication, with 504 people rating it as “excellent” and 30 people rating it as “very good.”

This weekend, the Liverpool eatery had 32 reservations, but just two people showed up.

Salads, chicken skewers, steak, salt and chicken burgers, and more are available at the restaurant.

“Excellent meal and service,” one person commented in one of the evaluations. The entire evening was fantastic, from Sarah and Jenny’s initial polite greeting through chef Natalie’s wonderful cuisine. Sarah and Jenny provided excellent client service.

“It’s quite fairly priced, and I’m looking forward to returning.”

“Delightful independent tiny cafe,” commented another. Lovely bistro with a fantastic food. Everything is freshly prepared on-site. One of the most delicious chicken Caesar salads I’ve ever had. Chris, our server, was wonderful and extremely informative, and he was also wonderful with our cockapoo!”

“Best spot to eat brunch in Liverpool,” wrote a third. Since the end of the 2021 lockdown, I’ve been here a few times.

“It feels more like being welcomed into someone’s home than a business because the personnel is so nice, helpful, genuine, and welcoming. There are so many vegan options!

“Honestly, I believe this is the best brunch spot in Liverpool, and I would suggest it to anyone.”

“Amazing restaurant with a terrific atmosphere,” said a fourth. We went to Pippins Corner after hearing about it from friends, and it was fantastic.

“The people who worked there were really friendly, especially Sarah, who was always willing to help, was very friendly, and knew a lot about the area. We all had a great time and the meal was delicious (particularly the fat chips and onion rings). We would highly recommend it and plan to visit again soon.”

Pippin’s Corner is located on Lark Lane and is open every day from 9.30 a.m.