The number one restaurant in Huyton, housed in a former petrol station.

On TripAdvisor, an unusual restaurant within a disused petrol station has risen to the top as Huyton’s number one.

The little-known Huyton restaurant serves a variety of Italian cuisine that critics have described as “high end” and “excellent.”

Flavio’s has 240 reviews at the time of publication, with 167 people rating it as “excellent” and 43 people rating it as “very good.”

While the exterior of the new rooftop tiki bar in Liverpool city centre retains the appearance of a petrol station, the interior is expertly crafted to make you forget about it. The white walls of the restaurant are embellished with giant chalkboard menus and statement flora that hangs across the archways.

There are numerous areas on the menu, including appetizers, pasta and risotto, meat, and pizza.

Antipasto, bruschetta, BBQ ribs, and liver parfait are among the appetizers.

Everything from lasagna and carbonara to tortellini dumplings and king prawn linguine can be found in the pasta section, which is dedicated to Italian classics.

Steak, lamb, pork chops, and a variety of sides such delicate stem broccoli and parmesan mashed potato are also on the menu.

Flavio’s is a “hidden gem,” according to reviewers, with many appreciating the restaurant’s personnel and environment.

“Hidden gem, wonderful cuisine, service is lovely, atmosphere nice, lovely for a special treat Can’t fault anything!” remarked one recent reviewer.

“Tasty,” wrote another. I’ve been here a few times and it never fails to please. Pasta meals with a lot of meat and a lot of flavor. It’s a lovely location with a welcoming staff. It is well worth a visit.”

“Went for the first time this evening,” a third added. Friendly employees greeted us, and the service was excellent. The food was delicious, and the amounts were generous. I’ll definitely be back to sample the various gins on offer. Flavio’s is located at 34 Tarbock Road, Huyton, L36 5XW, and is open from 1pm to 11pm Monday through Saturday, and 1pm to 6pm on Sundays.