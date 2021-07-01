The number of Covid infections in Liverpool has increased by about 650 every week.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city reported 1,825 positive infections in the week ending June 26, up from 669 the week before.

In the week ending June 26, infections rose in Knowsley, Halton, Sefton, Wirral, and St Helens across the city region.

The borough of Knowsley had the biggest week-on-week percentage change in the city region, with a jump of 104 percent.

Infections have also climbed in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, as well as West Lancashire.

Positive tests increased in England overall: the country recorded 89,872 coronavirus cases in the week ending June 26, up 32,671 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending June 26, there were 1,825 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 669 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 58 percent.

The most recent rate of infection was 366.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending June 26, there were a total of 542 instances, which is 276 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 359.3 cases per 100,000 people, with a 104 percent increase in infections week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending June 26, there were 834 cases in Sefton, which is 309 higher than the previous week. This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 59%.

The latest infection rate was 301.7 per 100,000 people.

Halton

There were 244 positive tests over the last week, which is 50 more cases than in the previous week.

This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 26% in the week ending June 26. The latest infection rate is 188.5 cases per 100,000 people.

St Helens

There were 410 positive tests in the week ending June 26, which is 143 more cases than in the previous week.

The latest infection rate was 227.0 cases per 100,000 people. The week-on-week percentage change in St Helens increased by 54%.

Wirral

There were 784 positive tests in the week ending June 26, which. Summary ends.